Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 98
Chapter 6, Problem 98

When a 118-mL flask is evacuated, it has a mass of 97.129 g. Upon filling it with 768 torr of helium gas at 35 °C, the mass increases to 97.171 g. Based on this information, can we determine if the helium gas was pure?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the mass of the helium gas by subtracting the mass of the evacuated flask from the mass of the flask with helium.
Convert the pressure from torr to atm using the conversion factor: 1 atm = 760 torr.
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature.
Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to calculate the number of moles of helium gas. Use the mass of helium, the molar mass of helium (4.00 g/mol), and the number of moles to find the molar mass.
Compare the calculated molar mass with the known molar mass of pure helium to determine if the gas is pure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law allows us to calculate the expected mass of a gas under specific conditions, which can be compared to the measured mass to assess purity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For helium, the molar mass is approximately 4.00 g/mol. By calculating the expected mass of helium in the flask using its molar mass, we can determine if the measured mass aligns with pure helium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept

Mass Change and Density

The change in mass of the flask before and after filling it with gas indicates the mass of the gas added. By calculating the density of the gas using the mass and volume, we can compare it to the known density of pure helium (0.1786 g/L) to evaluate the purity of the gas in the flask.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density Concepts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The mass of an evacuated 255 mL flask is 143.187 g. The mass of the flask filled with 267 torr of an unknown gas at 25 °C is 143.289 g. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas.

2172
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 85.63% C and 14.37% H by mass. The mass of 258 mL of the gas, measured at STP, was 0.646 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

2574
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34% hydrogen by mass. The mass of 158 mL of the gas, measured at 556 mmHg and 25 °C, was 0.275 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

1365
views
Textbook Question

A 2.85-g sample of an unknown chlorofluorocarbon decomposes and produces 564 mL of chlorine gas at a pressure of 752 mmHg and a temperature of 298 K. What is the percent chlorine (by mass) in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon?

1283
views
Textbook Question

Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g and then makes several scratches in the copper coating (to expose the underlying zinc). The student puts the scratched penny in hydrochloric acid, where the following reaction occurs between the zinc and the HCl (the copper remains undissolved): Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ H2( g) + ZnCl2(aq) The student collects the hydrogen produced over water at 25 °C. The collected gas occupies a volume of 0.899 L at a total pressure of 791 mmHg. Calculate the percent zinc (by mass) in the penny. (Assume that all the Zn in the penny dissolves.)

1611
views
1
comments