Chapter 6, Problem 57
A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.
What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?
A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?
A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A sample of gas has a mass of 38.8 mg. Its volume is 224 mL at a temperature of 55 °C and a pressure of 886 torr. Find the molar mass of the gas.
A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mmHg. Find the molar mass of the gas.