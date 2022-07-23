Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 54
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 54

Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to determine the density and grams per liters of neon and E. Using the molar volume of the gas at standard temperature pressure, Standard temperature pressure just refers to a system that is at one atmosphere of pressure and to 73 Kelvin for temperature. And so the Mueller volume at S t P is 0.4 leaders per mole and the Mueller mass of neon, or N. E. According to the periodic table, is 20.18 g per mole. Using the density equation, which is density, or D, is equal to the mass divided by the volume. We get that 20. graham's family over 22. L per mole Will yield us a final answer of .900 g per leader. I hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?

3243
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?

1576
views
Textbook Question

Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to determine the volume (in L) occupied by 33.6 g of neon at STP.

1922
views
Textbook Question

What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?

3602
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?

2575
views
Textbook Question

A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?

1245
views
1
rank