Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 82a
Chapter 6, Problem 82a

A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?

Hey everyone. So here we have equal amounts of hydrogen gas and helium gas placing a flask at room temperature or ask which of the two gasses has the greater pressure pressure. So if you look at the ideal gas law, we have P P N. R. T. And here our temperature is constant. And so is our volume. The greater the number of moles, the greater the pressure and the number of malls is equal to mass bob Mueller mass. So for one g sample, so from moles of hydrogen at one graham, if I buy them all a mass in the Mueller mass of hydrogen, it's two because there's two hydrogen That was a mass hydrogen which is 1. grams. This will give us 2.016 g. So this will give us 0.5 moles. And from malls of helium that one g. What about the molar mass of helium? Which is 4.003g. And this gives us 0.25 balls. So hydrogen gas as the greater number of moles. So this is going to have the greater partial pressure. So the answer's gonna be hydrogen gas. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Chlorine gas reacts with fluorine gas to form chlorine trifluoride. Cl2( g) + 3 F2( g)¡2 ClF3( g) A 2.00-L reaction vessel, initially at 298 K, contains chlorine gas at a partial pressure of 337 mmHg and fluorine gas at a partial pressure of 729 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of ClF3 in grams.

Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.

Consider a 1.0-L sample of helium gas and a 1.0-L sample of argon gas, both at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. a. Do the atoms in the helium sample have the same average kinetic energy as the atoms in the argon sample?

A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?

Calculate the root mean square velocity of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

Calculate the kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

