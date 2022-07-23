Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 118
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 118

A quantity of N2 occupies a volume of 1.0 L at 300 K and 1.0 atm. The gas expands to a volume of 3.0 L as the result of a change in both temperature and pressure. Find the density of the gas at these new conditions.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, Let's check out this problem at 306 kelvin and 2.1 80 M. An amount of C. O. Gas occupies a volume of 00.40 liters. What will be the density of the gas If the pressure of the gas is lowered and its temperature is raised until its volume is 3.8 L. So here we're solving for density and we know that our density equation is density equals pressure times molar mass over R. T. And here we're given two sets of information, we're given temperature, were given pressure and were given volume. And here we can say that we have D. One, P. One and T. One. Our molar mass is constant and so is our gas constant. And here we see that they give us volume but volume isn't in this equation. So a different equation that we can use to solve for density is really simple. It's D one times V. One equals D. Two times V. Two. And what we can do here is we can solve for D. One using the equation to the right and then plug it into this equation to solve for D. Two. So let's go ahead and solve for D. One first By plugging in what we know, so D one is equal to p times M over R. T. And we're told that the pressure is 2.1 A. T. M. And our molar mass of C. O. Gas using the periodic table. We have one carbon and one oxygen. That is 28.1 g per mole. And that's all over our T. R. R. Is r gas constant 0.8206 leader atmosphere over more Calvin. And our temperature is given at 306 Kelvin. So let's just make sure our units cancel our A. T. M's cancel our moles, cancel our kelvin's cancel. And we're left with units of grams per liter. Which is perfect because that is the units for density. So we'll plug this into our equation and we get 2.34 g per liter. So now we know D. One and we can rearrange this equation to solve for V. Two. Because we're solving for the new density, we're solving for detail, I'm sorry. We're solving for the new density. So let's go ahead and rearrange this equation and solve for that. And when we do that we get D. two is equal to D one times v. one over V. Two. So let's go ahead and plug everything in. We know that D. One what we just saw four is 2.34 g per liter & R. V one is 0.40 leaders And our V two Is 3.8 L. Both of our leaders cancel here. And we're going to be left with D two. And once we plug that into our calculator, we get 0.246 g per liter. And that's it. Everyone this is going to be the density of C. O. Gas. If the pressure of the gas is lowered and its temperature is raised until its volume is 3.8 liters. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An 11.5-mL sample of liquid butane (density = 0.573 g>mL) is evaporated in an otherwise empty container at a temperature of 28.5 °C. The pressure in the container following evaporation is 892 torr. What is the volume of the container?

3353
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A scuba diver creates a spherical bubble with a radius of 2.5 cm at a depth of 30.0 m where the total pressure (including atmospheric pressure) is 4.00 atm. What is the radius of the bubble when it reaches the surface of the water? (Assume that the atmospheric pressure is 1.00 atm and the temperature is 298 K.)

1832
views
Textbook Question

A catalytic converter in an automobile uses a palladium or platinum catalyst (a substance that increases the rate of a reaction without being consumed by the reaction) to convert carbon monoxide gas to carbon dioxide according to the reaction: 2 CO( g) + O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) A chemist researching the effectiveness of a new catalyst combines a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide and oxygen gas (respectively) over the catalyst in a 2.45-L flask at a total pressure of 745 torr and a temperature of 552 °C. When the reaction is complete, the pressure in the flask has dropped to 552 torr. What percentage of the carbon monoxide was converted to carbon dioxide?

3208
views
Textbook Question

A mixture of CO(g) and O2(g) in a 1.0-L container at 1.0 * 103 K has a total pressure of 2.2 atm. After some time, the total pressure falls to 1.9 atm as the result of the formation of CO2. Determine the mass (in grams) of CO2 that forms.

1477
views
Textbook Question

The radius of a xenon atom is 1.3 * 10 - 8 cm. A 100-mL flask is filled with Xe at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 273 K. Calculate the fraction of the volume that is occupied by Xe atoms. (Hint: The atoms are spheres.)

2543
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

A mixture of 8.0 g CH4 and 8.0 g Xe is placed in a container and the total pressure is found to be 0.44 atm. Determine the partial pressure of CH4.

1042
views
1
rank