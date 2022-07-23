Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Chapter 6, Problem 86

Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for Ar and Kr.

Hey everyone. So here we have an isotope of helium three with the following mask and it's separated from helium fork with the following mass. Never asked calculate the ratio of infusion rates for helium three and helium four. So the ratio of the infusion rates is going to be raped. A bye bye. Rate be it's going to be equal to the square root of the molar mass A. B. What about Mueller mass of eight? They're going to the rate of helium three by the rate of helium four. Able to the square root And the mother Master Helium four 4.00 260 atomic mass units. What about the mass of helium 3? Which is 3.016 atomic mass unit. So for the ratio we're gonna have the rate of helium three by the rate of helium four. It's going to be equal to 1.152. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K. Rank these three halogens with respect to their rate of effusion.

Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?

Textbook Question

We separate U-235 from U-238 by fluorinating a sample of uranium to form UF6 (which is a gas) and then taking advantage of the different rates of effusion and diffusion for compounds containing the two isotopes. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for 238UF6 and 235UF6. The atomic mass of U-235 is 235.054 amu and that of U-238 is 238.051 amu.

Textbook Question

A sample of neon effuses from a container in 76 seconds. The same amount of an unknown noble gas requires 155 seconds. Identify the second gas.

Textbook Question

A sample of N2O effuses from a container in 42 seconds. How long will it take the same amount of gaseous I2 to effuse from the same container under identical conditions?

Textbook Question

The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for two different molecules (A and B) at the same temperature. Which molecule has the higher molar mass? Which molecule has the higher rate of effusion?

