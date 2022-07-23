Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 83c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 83c

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K. Rank these three halogens with respect to their rate of effusion.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we asked, arranged in order of increasing rate of diffusion of chlorine gas, argon gas and hydro ionic acid an increase and the molar mass gonna lead to a decrease and the rate of effusion. So if we look at the molar mass of each by the molar mass of chlorine gas, which is to Times the mass of chlorine, which is 35 .453. You need to give us 70.906 grams for the molar mass of argon. This is 39.948 gramps. The Mueller mask of hydro ionic accent Gonna get massive hydrogen which is 1.008 Plus the master iodine, which is 126 .904. This will give us 127 now 12 gramps. So our smallest smaller mass and have our highest right of infusion. So the arrangement, from largest to smaller, smaller mass have hydro biotic acid, which is less than chlorine gas, which is less than argon gas. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?

615
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

2075
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate the kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

1801
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?

2059
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

We separate U-235 from U-238 by fluorinating a sample of uranium to form UF6 (which is a gas) and then taking advantage of the different rates of effusion and diffusion for compounds containing the two isotopes. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for 238UF6 and 235UF6. The atomic mass of U-235 is 235.054 amu and that of U-238 is 238.051 amu.

2179
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for Ar and Kr.

1313
views