Consider the reaction: 2 SO2( g) + O2( g)¡2 SO3( g) a. If 285.5 mL of SO2 reacts with 158.9 mL of O2 (both measured at 315 K and 50.0 mmHg), what is the limiting reactant and the theoretical yield of SO3?
A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34% hydrogen by mass. The mass of 158 mL of the gas, measured at 556 mmHg and 25 °C, was 0.275 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?
A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 85.63% C and 14.37% H by mass. The mass of 258 mL of the gas, measured at STP, was 0.646 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?
Consider the reaction: 2 Ag2O(s)¡4 Ag(s) + O2( g) If this reaction produces 15.8 g of Ag(s), what total volume of gas can be collected over water at a temperature of 25 °C and a total pressure of 752 mmHg?
Ammonium carbonate decomposes upon heating according to the balanced equation: (NH4)2CO3(s)¡ 2 NH3( g) + CO2( g) + H2O( g) Calculate the total volume of gas produced at 22 °C and 1.02 atm by the complete decomposition of 11.83 g of ammonium carbonate.
Ammonium nitrate decomposes explosively upon heating according to the balanced equation: 2 NH4NO3(s)¡2 N2( g) + O2( g) + 4 H2O( g) Calculate the total volume of gas (at 125 °C and 748 mmHg) produced by the complete decomposition of 1.55 kg of ammonium nitrate.
Olympic cyclists fill their tires with helium to make them lighter. Calculate the mass of air in an air-filled tire and the mass of helium in a helium-filled tire. Assume that the volume of the tire is 855 mL, that it is filled to a total pressure of 125 psi, and that the temperature is 25 °C. Also, assume an average molar mass for air of 28.8 g/mol. Calculate the mass of air in an air-filled tire.