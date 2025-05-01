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Ch.6 - Gases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 48
Chapter 6, Problem 48

Cyclists sometimes use pressurized carbon dioxide inflators to inflate a bicycle tire in the event of a flat. These inflators use metal cartridges that contain 16.0 g of carbon dioxide. At 298 K, to what pressure (in psi) can the carbon dioxide in the cartridge inflate a 3.45-L mountain bike tire? (Note: Assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi; the gauge pressure is the total pressure minus the atmospheric pressure.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known values: mass of CO2 = 16.0 g, temperature = 298 K, volume = 3.45 L.
Convert the mass of CO2 to moles using the molar mass of CO2 (44.01 g/mol).
Use the ideal gas law equation, PV = nRT, to solve for the pressure P. Here, R is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K).
Convert the pressure from atm to psi using the conversion factor (1 atm = 14.7 psi).
Calculate the gauge pressure by subtracting the atmospheric pressure (14.7 psi) from the total pressure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for understanding how gases behave under different conditions and allows us to calculate the pressure exerted by the carbon dioxide in the tire when given its mass, volume, and temperature.
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01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Molar Mass of Carbon Dioxide

The molar mass of carbon dioxide (CO2) is approximately 44.01 g/mol. Knowing the molar mass is crucial for converting the mass of CO2 in the cartridge (16.0 g) into moles, which is necessary for applying the Ideal Gas Law to find the pressure in the tire.
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Molar Mass Concept

Gauge Pressure

Gauge pressure is the pressure of a system above atmospheric pressure. In this context, it is calculated by subtracting the atmospheric pressure (14.7 psi) from the total pressure of the gas in the tire. Understanding gauge pressure is important for determining how much pressure is available for inflating the tire effectively.
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Pressure Units
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 28.8 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at 22 °C and a pressure of 742 mmHg?

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Textbook Question

A 1.0-L container of liquid nitrogen is kept in a closet measuring 1.0 m by 1.0 m by 2.0 m. Assuming that the container is completely full, that the temperature is 25.0 °C, and that the atmospheric pressure is 1.0 atm, calculate the percent (by volume) of air that is displaced if all of the liquid nitrogen evaporates. (Liquid nitrogen has a density of 0.807 g/mL.)

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Textbook Question

This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?

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Textbook Question

A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.

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Which gas sample has the greatest pressure? Assume that all the samples are at the same temperature. Explain.

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Textbook Question

Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?

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