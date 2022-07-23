Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Chapter 6, Problem 49

Which gas sample has the greatest pressure? Assume that all the samples are at the same temperature. Explain.

Four flasks showing gas particles; varying densities illustrate pressure differences.

Welcome back everyone in this example. We're under the assumption that all of the samples below are at the same temperature. And so we want to identify the image that will have the lowest pressure. So, aside from temperature affecting our pressure here, we would assume that our number of gas molecules is going to be related directly to pressure. And so what that means is that if we want the lowest pressure, we want our lowest number of gas molecules. I'm sorry. Let's just write this clear. So we want the lowest number of gas molecules for the lowest pressure. And so looking at each of our choices, we can see that a definitely as well as be have a large number of gas molecules so we can automatically roll them out and now comparing choices C to D. We would agree that choice C definitely still has a large number of gas molecules, meaning that it likely has a higher pressure than D. And so that means that the with the lowest number of gas molecules is likely going to have the lowest pressure exerted in the sample. And so the only correct choice to complete this example is going to be choice D. And that is because again, we have the lowest number of gas molecules which corresponds to the lowest pressure. So, D would be our final answer. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
