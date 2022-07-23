Chapter 6, Problem 53
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to determine the volume (in L) occupied by 33.6 g of neon at STP.
Video transcript
This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?
Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?
A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.
What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?
A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?