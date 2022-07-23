Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 51
Chapter 5, Problem 51

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrobromic acid and potassium hydroxide.

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So we have the reaction of clark acid protesting hydroxide Whereas to provide the balance molecular and the ionic equations Support asked his h. c. l. 0. 3 and it's let me have the testing hydroxide which is K. O. H. Which is also a quiz. This is gonna be a double displacement reaction because we have two compounds reacting so we can switch the ions and form new products. So if you look at each reacting we have h. c. l. 0. 3 just going to associate into each plus C. L. 03 minus. Do you have K. O. H. Associating two K. Plus and O. H. Minus? So if you switch the ions we're gonna have a plus and O. H. Minus. It's gonna give us H. 20. Liquid which is water. Then we have K. Plus C. L. 03 minus. Could you give us K. C. L. 03 which is a quiz. The assault of group one elements are soluble and potassium is in group one. So our molecular equation it's gonna be a church c. l. 0. 3 inquiries plus K. O. H. A quiz. And it's gonna go K. C. L. 03. Hey chris Plus H. two L. Like what? And for the complete ionic equation we can write all the ions and leave any solid liquid or gas together and don't break them up. We're gonna have a plus C. L. 03 minus plus K. Plus plus O. H minus. It's gonna be okay Plus Plus c. l. 0. 3 Plus H. 20. The net ionic equation we can get rid of any spectator ions which exist as a reaction and a product. Okay. Plus Cielo 3 - are going to be our spectator Ion. So they're gonna cancel out for the Net Ionic equation. We're gonna have a church plus a quiz minus Aquarius. It's gonna your H. 20. Liquid. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
