Chapter 5, Problem 57
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
A 30.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.100 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 26.38 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡