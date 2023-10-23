Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balanced Molecular Equation A balanced molecular equation represents the reactants and products of a chemical reaction with their correct stoichiometric coefficients. It ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. For the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide, the balanced molecular equation illustrates the complete ionic compounds involved before any dissociation occurs.

Net Ionic Equation A net ionic equation focuses on the species that actually participate in the chemical reaction, omitting spectator ions that do not change during the reaction. This equation highlights the essential chemical change occurring, providing a clearer understanding of the reaction dynamics. In the case of nitric acid reacting with calcium hydroxide, the net ionic equation will show the formation of water and calcium nitrate, emphasizing the acid-base neutralization process.