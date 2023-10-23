Mercury(I) ions (Hg22+) can be removed from solution by precipitation with Cl- Suppose that a solution contains aqueous Hg2(NO3)2. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous Hg2(NO3)2 with aqueous sodium chloride to form solid Hg2Cl2 and aqueous sodium nitrate.
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Chapter 5, Problem 52
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Balanced Molecular Equation
A balanced molecular equation represents the reactants and products of a chemical reaction with their correct stoichiometric coefficients. It ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. For the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide, the balanced molecular equation illustrates the complete ionic compounds involved before any dissociation occurs.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Net Ionic Equation
A net ionic equation focuses on the species that actually participate in the chemical reaction, omitting spectator ions that do not change during the reaction. This equation highlights the essential chemical change occurring, providing a clearer understanding of the reaction dynamics. In the case of nitric acid reacting with calcium hydroxide, the net ionic equation will show the formation of water and calcium nitrate, emphasizing the acid-base neutralization process.
Net Ionic Equations
Acid-Base Reaction
An acid-base reaction involves the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) from the acid to the base, resulting in the formation of water and a salt. In this specific reaction, nitric acid (HNO₃) acts as the acid, while calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)₂) serves as the base. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and for writing both the balanced molecular and net ionic equations accurately.
Acid-Base Reaction
