Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. sodium chloride and lead(II) acetate b. potassium sulfate and strontium iodide c. cesium chloride and calcium sulfide d. chromium(III) nitrate and sodium phosphate

