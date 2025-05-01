Textbook Question
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate
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Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. copper(II) nitrate and magnesium sulfide
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. CaS(aq) + CuCl2(aq) → CuS(s) + CaCl2(aq)
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. NaNO3(aq) + KCl(aq) →