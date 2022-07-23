Chapter 5, Problem 54
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
Video transcript
Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contains lead(II) nitrate. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous lead(II) nitrate with aqueous potassium sulfate to form solid lead(II) sulfate and aqueous potassium nitrate.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrobromic acid and potassium hydroxide.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide.
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)