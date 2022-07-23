Chapter 7, Problem 75b
Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Indicate the sign of ΔH for the following processes.
Video transcript
Exactly 1.5 g of a fuel burns under conditions of constant pressure and then again under conditions of constant volume. In measurement A the reaction produces 25.9 kJ of heat, and in measurement B the reaction produces 23.3 kJ of heat. Which measurement (A or B) corresponds to conditions of constant pressure? Explain.
When 0.514 g of biphenyl (C12H10) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.8 °C to 29.4 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of biphenyl in kJ>mol biphenyl. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 5.86 kJ/°C.
Zinc metal reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the balanced equation: Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ZnCl2(aq) + H2( g) When 0.103 g of Zn(s) is combined with enough HCl to make 50.0 mL of solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter, all of the zinc reacts, raising the temperature of the solution from 22.5 °C to 23.7 °C. Find ΔHrxn for this reaction as written. (Use 1.0 g>mL for the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)
Instant cold packs used to ice athletic injuries on the field contain ammonium nitrate and water separated by a thin plastic divider. When the divider is broken, the ammonium nitrate dissolves according to the endothermic reaction: NH4NO3(s)¡NH4 + (aq) + NO3- (aq) In order to measure the enthalpy change for this reaction, 1.25 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in enough water to make 25.0 mL of solution. The initial temperature is 25.8 °C and the final temperature (after the solid dissolves) is 21.9 °C. Calculate the change in enthalpy for the reaction in kJ. (Use 1.0 g > mL as the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. a. A + B → 2 C ΔH1 2 C→ A + B ΔH2 = ?
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. b. A + 1/2 B → C ΔH1 2 A + B → 2 C ΔH2 = ?