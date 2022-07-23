Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry Problem 77b
Chapter 7, Problem 77b

For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. b. A + 1/2 B → C ΔH1 2 A + B → 2 C ΔH2 = ?

Video transcript

everyone in this example we need to express our second entropy in terms of our first entropy. So looking at our second entropy expression, we have four moles of our reactant C, which produces six moles of our product B and two moles of our product A. However in our first entropy expression we have a one mole of A reacting with three moles of B to produce two moles of C. So it looks like our reaction here has flipped. And so in order to write our first entropy in terms of our second entropy we would want to flip the sign of our entropy of our first expression here because we want to go ahead and make our B and A. As products as they are expressed in our second entropy expression here. And so that would flip our reaction so that C. Is a reactant and B and A would be products. We also want to recognize that our moles of B and A need to be doubled and so we would go ahead and multiply this expression by two and so to express our second entropy. In terms of our first entropy we would say that our second entropy is going to equal -2 times our first entropy expression. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
