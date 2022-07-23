Chapter 7, Problem 77b
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. b. A + 1/2 B → C ΔH1 2 A + B → 2 C ΔH2 = ?
Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Indicate the sign of ΔH for the following processes.
Instant cold packs used to ice athletic injuries on the field contain ammonium nitrate and water separated by a thin plastic divider. When the divider is broken, the ammonium nitrate dissolves according to the endothermic reaction: NH4NO3(s)¡NH4 + (aq) + NO3- (aq) In order to measure the enthalpy change for this reaction, 1.25 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in enough water to make 25.0 mL of solution. The initial temperature is 25.8 °C and the final temperature (after the solid dissolves) is 21.9 °C. Calculate the change in enthalpy for the reaction in kJ. (Use 1.0 g > mL as the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. a. A + B → 2 C ΔH1 2 C→ A + B ΔH2 = ?
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. c. A → B + 2 C ΔH1 1/2 B + C → 1/2 A ΔH2 = ?
Consider the generic reaction: A + 2 B¡C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction. a. 3 A + 6 B¡3 C + 9 D b. C + 3 D¡A + 2 B c. 12 C + 32 D¡12 A + B
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g)¡2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: 2 Fe(s) + 32 O2( g)¡Fe2O3(s) ΔH = -824.2 kJ CO( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -282.7 kJ