Chapter 7, Problem 97

The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass. The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls away with a velocity of 3.8 m>s. Assume the first billiard ball is the system. Calculate q.

