Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 101a
Chapter 7, Problem 101a

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.)

hi everyone for this problem, we need to calculate the standard entropy change for conversion of liquid water to steam. So let's go ahead and get started. The first thing that we're going to want to do is write out our equation and so we have the conversion of liquid water to steam. And our equation for calculating the standard entropy change is that our standard entropy change of our reaction is equal to the sum of our products, minus the sum of our reactant. And we're going to need to look up the standard heats of formation for both liquid water and steam or water as gas. And those standard heats of formation are our standard heat of formation of liquid water Is going to equal negative 285.8 killer jewels Permal. And our standard heat of formation of steam or water as a gas is equal to -241. killer joules per mole. Okay, so now we have everything that we need to solve this problem. So let's plug in. So our standard entropy change of our reaction is going to equal. We have to pay attention to how many moles we have of everything. So our products, we have one product and we only have one mole of it. So we're going to multiply that one mole by its standard heat a formation. So for H 20 gas we said it's negative 241.8 kg joules per mole and we're going to minus our reactant. So we have one mole of H 20 liquid and its standard heat of formation is negative 285.8 killer jewels per more. Okay, so because we only have one mole of each, that makes this a little simple. So we're just going to have negative 241. kg joules per mole minus negative 285.8 kg jewels per mole. And this is going to give us our standard entropy change for our reaction. and so we're going to get a final answer of positive 40 for killer jewels per mole. And that is the answer to this problem. This is the standard entropy change for a conversion of liquid water to steam. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
In a sunny location, sunlight has a power density of about 1 kW/m2. Photovoltaic solar cells can convert this power into electricity with 15% efficiency. If a typical home uses 385 kWh of electricity per month, how many square meters of solar cells are required to meet its energy requirements? Assume that electricity can be generated from the sunlight for 8 hours per day.

The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass. The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls away with a velocity of 3.8 m>s. Assume the first billiard ball is the system. Calculate q.

LP gas burns according to the exothermic reaction: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ What mass of LP gas is necessary to heat 1.5 L of water from room temperature (25.0 °C) to boiling (100.0 °C)? Assume that during heating, 15% of the heat emitted by the LP gas combustion goes to heat the water. The rest is lost as heat to the surroundings.

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.) Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature (25.0 °C) to 0.0 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water.

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide. Instead of melting, solid carbon dioxide sublimes according to the equation: CO2(s)¡CO2( g) ◀ When carbon dioxide sublimes, the gaseous cO2 is cold enough to cause water vapor in the air to condense, forming fog. When dry ice is added to warm water, heat from the water causes the dry ice to sublime more quickly. The evaporating carbon dioxide produces a dense fog often used to create special effects. In a simple dry ice fog machine, dry ice is added to warm water in a Styrofoam cooler. The dry ice produces fog until it evaporates away, or until the water gets too cold to sublime the dry ice quickly enough. Suppose that a small Styrofoam cooler holds 15.0 L of water heated to 85 °C. Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the change in enthalpy for dry ice sublimation, and calculate the mass of dry ice that should be added to the water so that the dry ice completely sublimes away when the water reaches 25 °C. Assume no heat loss to the surroundings. (The ΔH °f for CO2(s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.)

A 25.5-g aluminum block is warmed to 65.4 °C and plunged into an insulated beaker containing 55.2 g water initially at 22.2 °C. The aluminum and the water are allowed to come to thermal equilibrium. Assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the water and aluminum?

