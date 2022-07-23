Chapter 8, Problem 82

Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml are the integer values including 0 ranging from -l -1 to l +1 (instead of simply -l to +l). How many orbitals exist in each sublevel? a. s sublevel b. p sublevel c. d sublevel

