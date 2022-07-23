Skip to main content
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom Problem 58
Chapter 8, Problem 58

Which electron is, on average, farther from the nucleus: an electron in a 3p orbital or an electron in a 4p orbital?

hey everyone in this example we need to determine the electron that can be found the farthest from the nucleus. We should first recall before considering our answers the term node. And this is going to be the area of zero electron density in our sub shell. And we should also recall how to find our number of nodes in our sub shells. So we can figure out number of notes By taking our energy level and -1. We also want to consider the types of nodes we can have in our sub shells. First being our angular nodes, which we should recall is represented by our angular quantum number L. And the second being our radial nodes. Which we recall is found by taking our energy level and subtracting that from one and then subtracting that from our angular quantum number. And we should also recall that our angular quantum number L. Can range from 0 to 3 and corresponds to our sub levels within our sub shell. So that would correspond. Or an angular quantum number of zero would correspond to the s. A bubble. Whereas an angular quantum number of one corresponds to the p sub level. And then for to our angular quantum number corresponds to the D. Sub level. And then the angular quantum number three corresponds to the f sub level. So looking at our answer choices, we want to go ahead and to find the electron farthest from the nucleus. Pick the orbital with the highest energy as well as the highest number of nodes at our nucleus. So we can already rule out choices C. And D. Because they are lower in energy. Now considering our choices A and B, we should recall that our peace sublevel is higher in energy because it's a larger sub shell. We also would recognize that compared to our five S orbital. R five P orbital would have a total of one angular node since it has the angular quantum number one. And it would have a total of -1 -1. So that would give us a total of three radial notes. And so that would be four nodes or four areas of zero electron density in our five P orbital. And so this means that our electron in our five P orbital is likely pretty far due to the four nodes in our sub shell here. And so that would mean that choice be would be the most correct choice out of all of our answer choices to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
