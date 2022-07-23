Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 107b
Chapter 10, Problem 107b

Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. b. H3PO3 (two OH bonds)

Hello everyone. So in this video we have to go ahead and draw the lewis structure for the H. N. 02 compound. First things first, let's go ahead and calculate the total number of electrons. All right so the compound is given to us right over here. So we have one hydrogen atom. Each gives us one valence electron for our nitrogen atom. Each will give us five vance electrons since it's in group 58. And lastly for oxygen, that gives us each six valence electrons in this compound, we have two atoms. So six times two is 12. Now adding 15 and 12. We get a total of 18 valence electrons for this compound now to see which will be our central atom. So first our hydrogen can only have one bond because of the duet role. So that leaves us with nitrogen and oxygen. So we compare the electro negativity. Nitrogen will have a lower electro negativity. So that's gonna be our central atom. So let's go ahead and draw that up. So again we have the nitrogen being our central atom, then it will be connected to an oxygen. And that one of those higher oxygen's can be connected to a hydrogen. So oxygen usually likes to have two bonds. So go ahead and do that for this one again. Out of all these atoms, these three will need to fulfill its octet. This one has already fulfilled its duet role by having this one bond. So let's see here for our nitrogen adam right now it has 123456 valence electrons. Let's go ahead and add one more or two more to fulfill its octet now has eight valence electrons surrounding this atom. It's happy. Let's look at this oxygen right here. So there's 1234. It needs four more. We'll go ahead and add two lone pairs. Now we count all the valence electrons being used. We have 123456789, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Again, we have 18 valence electrons and we have used them all for this compound here. So then this right here will be our final Lewis structure for our HNO two. Thank you all so much for watching.
