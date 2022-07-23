Chapter 10, Problem 109

List the following gas-phase ion pairs in order of the quantity of energy released when they form from separated gas-phase ions. List the pair that releases the least energy first. Na+ F - , Mg2 + F - , Na+O2 - , Mg2 +O2 - , Al3 +O2 - .

