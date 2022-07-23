Chapter 10, Problem 111

The heat of atomization is the heat required to convert a molecule in the gas phase into its constituent atoms in the gas phase. The heat of atomization is used to calculate average bond energies. Without using any tabulated bond energies, calculate the average C¬Cl bond energy from the following data: the heat of atomization of CH4 is 1660 kJ>mol, and the heat of atomization of CH2Cl2 is 1495 kJ>mol.

