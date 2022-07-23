Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 125
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 125

A steel cylinder has a length of 2.16 in, a radius of 0.22 in, and a mass of 41 g. What is the density of the steel in g>cm3?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone for this problem we're being asked to calculate the density of brass and g per cubic centimeter. If a brass cylinder has a length of 2.32 cm, a radius of 1.02 cm and a mass of 65.49 g. So let's get started. The formula for calculating density is density is equal to mass over volume. And this symbol row here represents density and they specifically asked us for it in the unit of grams per cubic centimeter. Density can also be represented in grams per milliliter. But here we're calculating it in grams per cubic centimeter. So that means our mass needs to be in grams and our volume needs to be in cubic centimeters. So let's get started with our numerator, we know that our mass Is given and it is 65.49g. So there's nothing we need to do further here. They gave it to us in g which is perfect for our volume. We're told that we have a brass cylinder and the volume of a cylinder can be calculated using the formula pi r squared times H where r is our radius and H is our height. They tell us we have a radius of 1.2 centimeters and a length of 2.32 centimeters. Our length is the same thing as height. So once we plug those values in we'll know what our value is for volume. So let's go ahead and do that now. So we have pie Times our radius of 1. centimeters squared times our height of 2. centimeters. Okay, so once we calculate that we'll get a volume of seven 58 cm cubed. And so we see here we have a squared and then This can be represented by one. And so we'll get cubed as the final unit, which is what we need for our volume. So we have everything we need to plug in. So let's go ahead and plug those values in. We have a mass of 65 0. grams and we have a volume of 7. eight cubic centimeters. Once we plug that into our calculator, we're going to get a density of 8. grams per cubic centimeter. And this is our final answer. This is their density of brass. If the cylinder had the following length, radius and mass, that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The proton has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm and a mass of 1.7 * 10 - 24 g. Determine the density of a proton for a sphere V = (4>3) pr 3.

3418
views
Textbook Question

The density of titanium is 4.51 g>cm3. What is the volume (in cubic inches) of 2.54 lb of titanium?

Textbook Question

The density of iron is 7.86 g>cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb>in3)?

3112
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A solid aluminum sphere has a mass of 36 g. Use the density of aluminum to find the radius of the sphere in inches.

Textbook Question

An iceberg has a volume of 7655 ft2. What is the mass of the ice (in kg) composing the iceberg (at 0 °C)?

632
views
Textbook Question

The Toyota Prius, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 52 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Prius travel on 15 L of gasoline?

1428
views