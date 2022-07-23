Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 113
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 113

Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine whether the following is intensive or extensive property. So let's first remember our definitions intensive does not depend on amount, extensive does depend on the amount. Now, let's look at our options here, we're gonna start off with our refractive index. A refractive index is not going to depend on amount, so it is intensive, malleability, how soft or hard something is is not going to depend on the amount. So it is intensive activity is not going to depend on the amount, so it is intensive, our mass or how much of an object we have is going to depend on an amount. So it is extensive. Our melting point. At what point something melts is not going to depend on the amount. So it is intensive and these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)

4073
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.

2889
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.

778
views
Textbook Question

At what temperatures are the readings on the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers the same?

989
views
Textbook Question

On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?

846
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Force is defined as mass times acceleration. Starting with SI base units, derive a unit for force. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the force resulting from a collision with a 10-ton trailer truck moving at 55 mi per hour and for the force resulting from the collision of a molecule of mass around 10 - 20 kgmoving almost at the speed of light (3 * 108 m>s) with the wall of its container. (Assume a 1-second deceleration time for both collisions.)

533
views