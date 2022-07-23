Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 61c
Chapter 1, Problem 61c

Complete the table. c. 122.355 s _____ms _____ks

Verified Solution
Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us using scientific notation, right? The following measurements without prefixed multipliers. 4.6 GHz. So one gigahertz equals 10 to the ninth hurts. So we have 4.6 GHz. And we're going to multiply that by 10 to the 9th hurts over one gigahertz And our Gigahertz are going to cancel out. And that's going to equal 4.6 Times 10 to the 9th hurts. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
