Chapter 1, Problem 74
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 226 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?
Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 12.55 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 9.12 g of acetone?
A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
