A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 226 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?
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Key Concepts
Density
Mass-Volume Relationship
Unit Conversion
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g/cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures
A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g/cm3?
A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g/mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?
Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10×103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g/cm3?