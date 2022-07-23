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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 71b
Chapter 1, Problem 71b

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 226 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?

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1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between mass, volume, and density. The formula to use is \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Step 2: For part (a), rearrange the formula to find mass: \( \text{Mass} = \text{Density} \times \text{Volume} \).
Step 3: Convert the volume from mL to cm³ for part (a), knowing that 1 mL = 1 cm³. Therefore, 226 mL = 226 cm³.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula for part (a): \( \text{Mass} = 1.11 \text{ g/cm}^3 \times 226 \text{ cm}^3 \).
Step 5: For part (b), rearrange the formula to find volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \). Convert the mass from kg to g (4.2 kg = 4200 g) and then substitute into the formula: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{4200 \text{ g}}{1.11 \text{ g/cm}^3} \). Convert the result from cm³ to L, knowing that 1000 cm³ = 1 L.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) or kilograms per liter (kg/L). It is a crucial property that helps in determining how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance. In this question, the density of ethylene glycol is used to calculate the mass from a known volume and vice versa.
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Mass-Volume Relationship

The mass-volume relationship is a fundamental concept in chemistry that describes how mass and volume are interrelated through density. The formula used is mass = density × volume. This relationship allows for the conversion between mass and volume when the density of a substance is known, which is essential for solving the parts of the question regarding ethylene glycol.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this question, it is necessary to convert between milliliters (mL) and liters (L) as well as between grams (g) and kilograms (kg). Understanding how to perform these conversions is vital for accurately answering the questions about the mass and volume of ethylene glycol.
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