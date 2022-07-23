Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 98b

Perform each unit conversion. b. 116 ft to cm

Identify the conversion factors needed: 1 foot (ft) is equal to 30.48 centimeters (cm).
Set up the conversion equation using the conversion factor: \( 116 \text{ ft} \times \frac{30.48 \text{ cm}}{1 \text{ ft}} \).
Cancel out the units of feet (ft) to leave the desired unit of centimeters (cm).
Multiply the numerical values: 116 by 30.48.
The result will give you the length in centimeters.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. For example, to convert feet to centimeters, one must know that 1 foot is equal to 30.48 centimeters.
Conversion Factors

Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units by multiplying by conversion factors. It ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. This method is systematic and helps verify that the conversion is done correctly by maintaining the integrity of the units throughout the calculation.
Dimensional Analysis

Metric System

The metric system is an internationally recognized decimal-based system of measurement. It includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Understanding the metric system is essential for conversions, as it provides a standardized framework that simplifies the process of converting between different units, such as feet to centimeters.
Metric Prefixes Usage
