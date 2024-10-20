Problem 93
A flask containing 23.21 mL of a liquid weighs 146.3 g with the liquid in the flask and 131.8 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g>mL to the correct number of significant digits.
Problem 98a
Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm
Problem 98b
Perform each unit conversion. b. 116 ft to cm
Problem 98c
Perform each unit conversion. c. 1845 kg to lb
Problem 98d
Perform each unit conversion. d. 815 yd to km
Problem 99
A runner wants to run 10.0 km. Her running pace is 7.5 mi per hour. How many minutes must she run?
Problem 100
A cyclist rides at an average speed of 18 mi per hour. If she wants to bike 212 km, how long (in hours) must she ride?
Problem 101
A certain European automobile has a gas mileage of 19 km>L. What is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?
Problem 102
A gas can holds 25.0 gal of gasoline. Express this quantity in cm3.
Problem 103a
A house has an area of 195 m2. What is its area in each unit? a. km2 b. dm2 c. cm2
Problem 103b
A house has an area of 195 m2. What is its area in each unit? a. km2 b. dm2 c. cm2
Problem 103c
A house has an area of 195 m2. What is its area in each unit? a. km2 b. dm2 c. cm2
Problem 104c
A bedroom has a volume of 115 m3. What is its volume in each unit? a. km3 b. dm3 c. cm3
Problem 105
The average U.S. farm occupies 435 acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mile = 5280 ft)
Problem 106
Total U.S. farmland occupies 954 million acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft). Total U.S. land area is 3.537 million square miles. What percentage of U.S. land is farmland?
Problem 107
An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg> 0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
Problem 108
An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
Problem 111
There are exactly 60 seconds in a minute, exactly 60 minutes in an hour, exactly 24 hours in a mean solar day, and 365.24 solar days in a solar year. How many seconds are in a solar year? Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.
Problem 112
Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.
Problem 113
Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy
Problem 114
At what temperatures are the readings on the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers the same?
Problem 116
On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?
Problem 117
Force is defined as mass times acceleration. Starting with SI base units, derive a unit for force. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the force resulting from a collision with a 10-ton trailer truck moving at 55 mi per hour and for the force resulting from the collision of a molecule of mass around 10 - 20 kgmoving almost at the speed of light (3 * 108 m>s) with the wall of its container. (Assume a 1-second deceleration time for both collisions.)
Problem 120
The value of the euro was recently $1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?
Problem 121
A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g>cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g>cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.
Problem 122
The proton has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm and a mass of 1.7 * 10 - 24 g. Determine the density of a proton for a sphere V = (4>3) pr 3.
Problem 123
The density of titanium is 4.51 g>cm3. What is the volume (in cubic inches) of 2.54 lb of titanium?
Problem 124
The density of iron is 7.86 g>cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb>in3)?
Problem 125
A steel cylinder has a length of 2.16 in, a radius of 0.22 in, and a mass of 41 g. What is the density of the steel in g>cm3?
Problem 126
A solid aluminum sphere has a mass of 36 g. Use the density of aluminum to find the radius of the sphere in inches.
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
