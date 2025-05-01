The value of the euro was recently \$1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?
Suppose you design a new thermometer called the X thermometer. On the X scale, the boiling point of water is 130 °X, and the freezing point of water is 10 °X. At what temperature are the readings on the Fahrenheit and X thermometers the same?
Key Concepts
Temperature Scales
Linear Interpolation
Equation of Temperature Conversion
An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg/5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg/kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
Determine the number of picoseconds in 2.0 hours.
Classify each property as intensive or extensive. a. volume b. boiling point c. temperature d. electrical conductivity e. energy
A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g/cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g/cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.