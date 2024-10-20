Problem 62c
Complete the table. c. 554 mK/s _____K/s _____mK/ms
Problem 63
Express the quantity 102,455 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm
Problem 64
Express the quantity 128.2 * 10 - 12 s in each unit. a. ms b. ns c. ps d. fs
Problem 65
How many 1-cm squares would it take to construct a square that is 1 m on each side?
Problem 67
A new penny has a mass of 2.49 g and a volume of 0.349 cm3. Is the penny made of pure copper? Explain your answer.
Problem 68
A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g>cm3?
Problem 69
Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?
Problem 70
A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?
Problem 71a
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 226 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?
Problem 71b
Problem 71b
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?
Problem 72
Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 12.55 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 9.12 g of acetone?
Problem 73
A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?
Problem 74
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures
Problem 78a
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
Problem 78b
Problem 78b
Problem 78c
Problem 78c
Problem 79
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
Problem 82c
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 1.563300 * 1011 m
Problem 82d
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 4,100 km
Problem 83a
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14
Problem 83b
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft
Problem 86
Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.5148937 * 107 c. 1.13499999995 d. 0.0000415389
Problem 87a
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 97.530 * 4.020 / 100.04
Problem 87b
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. b. 2.36 * 0.09870 * 0.0341
Problem 87d
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (1.128x105) / (2.7x102)
Problem 90a
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879
Problem 90d
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Problem 92a
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7 * 106) , (2.63 * 105)] + 7.33
Problem 92c
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) * 8.1 * 106
Problem 92d
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 * 2.4367) - 2.34
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
