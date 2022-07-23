Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 42b
Chapter 11, Problem 42b

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. b. N2H2 (skeletal structure HNNH)

Hey everyone. We're asked to select the correct image that shows a lewis structure for the following compound. And to give the geometry of each internal atom first, Let's go ahead and determine the number of valence electrons will have in our compound. Starting with our nitrogen we have two of nitrogen and we're going to multiply this by five since it's in our group five A. This will get us to 10 valence electrons. Looking at our hydrogen, we have two of hydrogen and we're going to multiply this by one. This will get us to two valence electrons adding these two values up we get 12. Now to draw out our compound, we're showing our skeletal structure in our questions them and we know that our two nitrogen are going to be connected and the hydrogen will also be connected to each nitrogen. Now in order to get 12 valence electrons, we'll have to add a double bond between our nitrogen and one lone pair on each nitrogen. Looking at our answer choices, it looks like A is going to be our answer. Well let's go ahead and determine the geometry of our internal atom, nitrogen. So we have our central atom and we have two groups surrounding it and we have one lone pair for our vesper theory. This is going to be bent. So A is going to be our answer Now. I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
