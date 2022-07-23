Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 44
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 44

Each ball-and-stick model shows the electron and molecular geometry of a generic molecule. Explain what is wrong with each molecular geometry and provide the correct molecular geometry, given the number of lone pairs and bonding groups on the central atom. (c)

Ball-and-stick model of a sulfur molecule with fluorine atoms, illustrating incorrect molecular geometry.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to select which Damon below correctly describes the molecular geometry and electron geometry for our given molecule, sulfur tetro fluoride. We should recognize that to predict these two geometries. We can use our A. X. E. Notation where we recall that A represents our central atom. In this case sulfur X. Represents any bonding regions. So that will include bonds attached to our central atom as well as lone pairs for a total of five bonding regions. So we would say so far that we have a X5 for our notation, which therefore tells us our electron geometry. And we would recognize a X5 notation as the following electron geometry, which is tribunal by pyramidal for our given molecule. Now to continue on with our notation, we have E. Which represents electron regions on our central atom and we would recognize that we have a lone pair attached to our central atom. So that would as a whole mean we have a X five E one notation and because we have this as a notation, we can therefore now predict our molecular geometry where we would recognize that because we have one electron pair on our central atom, we would recognize that we have seesaw molecular geometry for sulfur tetra fluoride. And so that means that the only correct choice to complete this example is choice A. As our final answer for the electron geometry and molecular geometry of sulfur tetra fluoride, I hope this helps if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. a. N2

484
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. b. N2H2 (skeletal structure HNNH)

751
views
Textbook Question
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. c. N2H4 (skeletal structure H2NNH2)
874
views
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)

427
views
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. H2O2 (HOOH)

968
views
Textbook Question

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)

1814
views