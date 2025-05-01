Textbook Question
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle?
a. CS2
b. SCl2
c. CHF3
d. PF3
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle?
a. CS2
b. SCl2
c. CHF3
d. PF3
A molecule with the formula AB2 has a linear geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom?
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom (A)?