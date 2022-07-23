Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 100

The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below statements based on valence bond theory is not true about beauty. Anal with two consecutive double bonds. We should recall that when we combine two P orbital's which are dumbbell shaped orbital's here. Sorry, let's make that neater. We're going to be combining these two P orbital's to form our double bond where they're going to form in a perpendicular fashion to each other, where we have in the middle our carbon and carbon bonds which are also going to be connected by the double bonds that form between our pi bonds that are also perpendicular to one another. And so we would go ahead and based on recalling this fact, rule out our first answer choice because we do not have linear geometry here. We also do not have bent geometry of any of our carbons. So B would not make sense. We would rule that out and we don't have a petrol head roll shape or geometry going on. So we would also rule out choice D. Meaning that C. Is the only correct answer choice to complete this example. So, I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
