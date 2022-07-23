Textbook Question
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.
Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)
Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN