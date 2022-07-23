Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 94b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 94b

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many sigma bonds?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. So in this video we're counting the total number of sigma bonds present in the structure of caffeine. So first thing to notice is that we only have single bonds and double bonds present for a single bond That's automatically 1 σ bond. As for our double bond It contains one sigma bond and one pi bond. So let's go ahead and start counting. Then starting off with this CH three group. So we have 123 connecting the carbon and nitrogen. We have another one so that's four. Then we can go ahead and move on to this ring here. Then We have nine and 10 for the double bonds here we have 11 and 12. Moving on to this bottom, We go ahead and start counting, we left off at 12. So we have 13, 14, 15 and 16. Moving on to this five memory Can say 17, and 20 This one Ch branch that's 21 then. And the last CH three group We have 22, 23 24 and 25. So the total number of single bonds present and caffeine is going to be sigma bonds. Alright and this is going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an energy diagram for HCl. Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.

1386
views
Textbook Question

The genetic code is based on four different bases with the structures shown here. Assign a geometry and hybridization to each interior atom in these four bases. d. guanine

750
views
Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many π bonds are present in acetylsalicylic acid?

1012
views
Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C

876
views
Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (c) niacin (vitamin B3)

822
views
Textbook Question

Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.

1244
views