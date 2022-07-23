Chapter 11, Problem 38
Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle?
a. CI4
b. NCl3
c. OF2
d. H2S
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle?
a. CS2
b. SCl2
c. CHF3
d. PF3
Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in “Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper” in Section 11.4. c. PCl5
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in “Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper” in Section 11.4. d. BrF5
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in “Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper” in Section 11.4. b. SCl4