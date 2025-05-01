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Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesProblem 41d
Chapter 12, Problem 41d

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. d. CH3OH

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1
Identify the molecular structure of CH_3OH, which is methanol, consisting of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a methyl group (CH_3).
Recognize that methanol is a polar molecule due to the difference in electronegativity between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms in the hydroxyl group, leading to a dipole moment.
Determine that hydrogen bonding is present because methanol contains an -OH group, where the hydrogen atom is bonded to a highly electronegative oxygen atom, allowing for hydrogen bonds with other methanol molecules.
Identify that dipole-dipole interactions are also present due to the polar nature of the methanol molecule, where the positive end of one molecule is attracted to the negative end of another.
Acknowledge that London dispersion forces (also known as van der Waals forces) are present in all molecules, including methanol, due to the temporary dipoles that occur as electrons move around the nucleus.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties such as boiling and melting points. These forces include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Understanding these forces is crucial for predicting the behavior of substances in different states of matter.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a specific type of strong dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is covalently bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. In the case of CH₃OH (methanol), the presence of the hydroxyl (-OH) group allows for significant hydrogen bonding, which greatly affects its physical properties, such as its relatively high boiling point.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. A polar molecule has a significant difference in electronegativity between its atoms, leading to a dipole moment. In CH₃OH, the oxygen atom is more electronegative than the carbon and hydrogen atoms, creating a polar molecule that can engage in hydrogen bonding and dipole-dipole interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. b. I2

Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3OH or CH3SH

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Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. c. CH3OCH3 or CH3CH3OH

Textbook Question

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. a. HBr