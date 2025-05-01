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Ch.14 - Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.14 - SolutionsProblem 127
Chapter 14, Problem 127

A solution of 49.0% H2SO4 by mass has a density of 1.39 g/cm³ at 293 K. A 25.0-cm³ sample of this solution is mixed with enough water to increase the volume of the solution to 99.8 cm³. Find the molarity of sulfuric acid in this solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the mass of the 25.0 cm³ sample using the density: \( \text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume} \).
Determine the mass of \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) in the sample using the percentage by mass: \( \text{mass of } \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 = \text{total mass} \times 0.49 \).
Convert the mass of \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) to moles using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of } \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 = \frac{\text{mass of } \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4}{\text{molar mass of } \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4} \).
Calculate the molarity of the \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) solution by dividing the moles of \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) by the final volume of the solution in liters: \( \text{Molarity} = \frac{\text{moles of } \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4}{\text{volume in liters}} \).
Convert the final volume from cm³ to liters by dividing by 1000.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L) and is crucial for understanding how much solute is present in a given volume of solution. To calculate molarity, one must know the amount of solute in moles and the total volume of the solution in liters.
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Density

Density is the mass of a substance per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). In this context, the density of the sulfuric acid solution allows us to convert between mass and volume, which is essential for determining the mass of sulfuric acid in the solution. Understanding density helps in calculating how much solute is present when given a percentage by mass.
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Dilution

Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, usually by adding more solvent. The dilution equation, M1V1 = M2V2, relates the molarity and volume of the concentrated solution (M1, V1) to the molarity and volume of the diluted solution (M2, V2). In this problem, knowing how to apply dilution principles is key to finding the final molarity after mixing the sulfuric acid solution with water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 100.0-mL aqueous sodium chloride solution is 13.5% NaCl by mass and has a density of 1.12 g/mL. What would you add (solute or solvent) and what mass of it to make the boiling point of the solution 104.4 °C? (Use i = 1.8 for NaCl.)

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Textbook Question

The osmotic pressure of a solution containing 2.10 g of an unknown compound dissolved in 175.0 mL of solution at 25 °C is 1.93 atm. The combustion of 24.02 g of the unknown compound produced 28.16 g CO2 and 8.64 g H2O. What is the molecular formula of the compound (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen)?

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Textbook Question

A solution of a nonvolatile solute in water has a boiling point of 375.3 K. Calculate the vapor pressure of water above this solution at 338 K. The vapor pressure of pure water at this temperature is 0.2467 atm.

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Textbook Question

The vapor pressure of carbon tetrachloride, CCl4, is 0.354 atm, and the vapor pressure of chloroform, CHCl3, is 0.526 atm at 316 K. A solution is prepared from equal masses of these two compounds at this temperature. Calculate the mole fraction of the chloroform in the vapor above the solution. If the vapor above the original solution is condensed and isolated into a separate flask, what will the vapor pressure of chloroform be above this new solution?

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