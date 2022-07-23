Linear Regression in Kinetics

In chemical kinetics, linear regression is often used to analyze the relationship between the natural logarithm of the rate constant (ln k) and the inverse of temperature (1/T). A linear plot indicates a consistent relationship, allowing for the determination of activation energy from the slope. The slope of the line in this context is equal to -Ea/R, where R is the gas constant, enabling the calculation of activation energy when the slope is known.