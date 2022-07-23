Textbook Question
A certain substance X decomposes. Fifty percent of X remains after 100 minutes. How much X remains after 200 minutes if the reaction order with respect to X is (c) second order?
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A certain substance X decomposes. Fifty percent of X remains after 100 minutes. How much X remains after 200 minutes if the reaction order with respect to X is (c) second order?
Ethyl chloride vapor decomposes by the first-order reaction: C2H5Cl → C2H4 + HCl The activation energy is 249 kJ/mol, and the frequency factor is 1.6⨉1014 s-1. What fraction of the ethyl chloride decomposes in 15 minutes at this temperature?