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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 53
Chapter 15, Problem 53

The tabulated data show the concentration of AB versus time for this reaction: AB( g)¡A( g) + B( g) Time (s) [AB] (M) 0 0.950 50 0.459 100 0.302 150 0.225 200 0.180 250 0.149 300 0.128 350 0.112 400 0.0994 450 0.0894 500 0.0812 Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant. Predict the concentration of AB at 25 s.

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insert step 1: Determine the order of the reaction by analyzing the concentration data. Start by plotting the concentration of AB versus time to see if it fits a zero-order reaction, where the plot would be a straight line.
insert step 2: If the plot is not linear, plot the natural logarithm of the concentration of AB versus time to check for a first-order reaction. A linear plot here indicates a first-order reaction.
insert step 3: If the first-order plot is not linear, plot the inverse of the concentration of AB versus time to check for a second-order reaction. A linear plot here indicates a second-order reaction.
insert step 4: Once the order of the reaction is determined, use the appropriate rate law to calculate the rate constant (k). For a first-order reaction, use the formula ln([AB]_0/[AB]) = kt, and for a second-order reaction, use 1/[AB] = kt + 1/[AB]_0.
insert step 5: Use the determined rate law and rate constant to predict the concentration of AB at 25 seconds. For a first-order reaction, use [AB] = [AB]_0 * e^(-kt), and for a second-order reaction, use 1/[AB] = kt + 1/[AB]_0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Order

The order of a reaction refers to the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law. It provides insight into how the rate of reaction depends on the concentration of reactants. For example, a first-order reaction has a linear relationship between the concentration of the reactant and the rate, while a second-order reaction has a quadratic relationship. Determining the order is essential for understanding the kinetics of the reaction.
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Rate Constant (k)

The rate constant (k) is a proportionality factor in the rate law that relates the rate of a reaction to the concentrations of the reactants. Its value is influenced by temperature and the nature of the reaction. For a given reaction order, the rate constant can be determined using experimental data, and it is crucial for predicting how the concentration of reactants changes over time.
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Integrated Rate Laws

Integrated rate laws are mathematical expressions that relate the concentration of reactants to time, allowing for the prediction of concentration at any given time. Different orders of reactions have distinct integrated rate laws, which can be used to analyze experimental data. For example, for a first-order reaction, the natural logarithm of the concentration is linearly related to time, while for a second-order reaction, the inverse of the concentration is linearly related to time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction A¡products was monitored as a function of time. The results are shown here. Time (s) [A] (M) 0 1.000 25 0.914 50 0.829 75 0.744 100 0.659 125 0.573 150 0.488 175 0.403 200 0.318 Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant. What is the rate of reaction when [A] = 0.10 M?

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Textbook Question

Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation.

a. The half-life of the reaction gets shorter as the initial concentration is increased.

b. A plot of the natural log of the concentration of the reactant versus time yields a straight line.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation c. The half-life of the reaction gets longer as the initial concentration is increased.

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Textbook Question

The tabulated data were collected for this reaction: CH3Cl(g) + 3 Cl2(g) → CCl4( g) + 3 HCl(g)

Write an expression for the reaction rate law and calculate the value of the rate constant, k. What is the overall order of the reaction?

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Textbook Question

This reaction was monitored as a function of time: A → B + C A plot of ln[A] versus time yields a straight line with slope -0.0105/s. a. What is the value of the rate constant (k) for this reaction at this temperature?