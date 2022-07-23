Anthropologists can estimate the age of a bone or other sample of organic matter by its carbon-14 content. The carbon-14 in a living organism is constant until the organism dies, after which carbon- 14 decays with first-order kinetics and a half-life of 5730 years. Suppose a bone from an ancient human contains 19.5% of the C-14 found in living organisms. How old is the bone?
This reaction has an activation energy of zero in the gas phase: CH3 + CH3 → C2H6
a. Would you expect the rate of this reaction to change very much with temperature?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Activation Energy
Temperature and Reaction Rate
Collision Theory
The kinetics of this reaction were studied as a function of temperature. (The reaction is first order in each reactant and second order overall.)
C2H5Br(aq) + OH- (aq) → C2H5OH(l) + Br- (aq)
Temperature (°C) k (L,mol •s)
25 8.81⨉10-5
35 0.000285
45 0.000854
55 0.00239
65 0.00633
b. Determine the rate constant at 15 °C.
Consider the two reactions:
O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol
Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol
a. Why is the activation barrier for the first reaction so much higher than that for the second?
The evaporation of a 120-nm film of n-pentane from a single crystal of aluminum oxide is zero order with a rate constant of 1.92⨉1013 molecules/cm2•s at 120 K. a. If the initial surface coverage is 8.9⨉1016 molecules/cm2, how long will it take for one-half of the film to evaporate?
Consider the two reactions:
O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol
Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol
b. The frequency factors for these two reactions are very close to each other in value. Assuming that they are the same, calculate the ratio of the reaction rate constants for these two reactions at 25 °C.