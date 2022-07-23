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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 107a
Chapter 15, Problem 107a

This reaction has an activation energy of zero in the gas phase: CH3 + CH3 → C2H6
a. Would you expect the rate of this reaction to change very much with temperature?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of activation energy: Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It acts as a barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products.
Recognize the significance of zero activation energy: When a reaction has an activation energy of zero, it means that there is no energy barrier for the reaction to proceed. The reactants can convert to products without needing additional energy input.
Consider the effect of temperature on reaction rate: Generally, increasing the temperature increases the kinetic energy of molecules, leading to more frequent and energetic collisions, which typically increases the reaction rate.
Analyze the specific case of zero activation energy: Since the reaction has no energy barrier, the rate of reaction is not dependent on the energy distribution of molecules. Therefore, changes in temperature will have minimal effect on the rate of reaction.
Conclude the analysis: For this reaction with zero activation energy, the rate is expected to remain relatively constant with changes in temperature, as there is no energy barrier to influence the rate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activation Energy

Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. In reactions with zero activation energy, the reactants can convert to products without needing to overcome an energy barrier, suggesting that the reaction can proceed readily under a variety of conditions.
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Temperature and Reaction Rate

The rate of a chemical reaction typically increases with temperature due to the increased kinetic energy of the molecules, which leads to more frequent and effective collisions. However, in reactions with zero activation energy, the rate is less sensitive to temperature changes since the energy barrier is already negligible.
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Collision Theory

Collision theory states that for a reaction to occur, reactant molecules must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. In the case of the given reaction, the lack of activation energy implies that even at lower temperatures, collisions can lead to product formation, resulting in a relatively constant reaction rate regardless of temperature fluctuations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Anthropologists can estimate the age of a bone or other sample of organic matter by its carbon-14 content. The carbon-14 in a living organism is constant until the organism dies, after which carbon- 14 decays with first-order kinetics and a half-life of 5730 years. Suppose a bone from an ancient human contains 19.5% of the C-14 found in living organisms. How old is the bone?

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Textbook Question

The kinetics of this reaction were studied as a function of temperature. (The reaction is first order in each reactant and second order overall.)

C2H5Br(aq) + OH- (aq) → C2H5OH(l) + Br- (aq)

Temperature (°C) k (L,mol •s)

25 8.81⨉10-5

35 0.000285

45 0.000854

55 0.00239

65 0.00633

b. Determine the rate constant at 15 °C.

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Textbook Question

Consider the two reactions:

O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol

Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol

a. Why is the activation barrier for the first reaction so much higher than that for the second?

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Textbook Question

The evaporation of a 120-nm film of n-pentane from a single crystal of aluminum oxide is zero order with a rate constant of 1.92⨉1013 molecules/cm2•s at 120 K. a. If the initial surface coverage is 8.9⨉1016 molecules/cm2, how long will it take for one-half of the film to evaporate?

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Textbook Question

Consider the two reactions:

O + N2 → NO + N Ea = 315 kJ/mol

Cl + H2 → HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ/mol

b. The frequency factors for these two reactions are very close to each other in value. Assuming that they are the same, calculate the ratio of the reaction rate constants for these two reactions at 25 °C.

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