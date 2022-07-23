When this reaction comes to equilibrium, will the concentrations of the reactants or products be greater? Does the answer to this question depend on the initial concentrations of the reactants and products? A(g)+B(g) ⇌ 2 C(g) Kc = 1.4⨉10-5
This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium. a. CH3OH(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 2 H2(g)
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Reaction Direction and Equilibrium
This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.
a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)
This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.
c. 2 CH3OH(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g)
This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.
b. 1/2 CO(g) + H2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CH3OH(g)
H2 and I2 are combined in a flask and allowed to react according to the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Examine the figures (sequential in time) and answer the questions: a. Which figure represents the point at which equilibrium is reached?
Ethene (C2H4) can be halogenated by this reaction: C2H4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ C2H4X2(g) where X2 can be Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), or I2 (purple). Examine the three figures representing equilibrium concentrations in this reaction at the same temperature for the three different hal- ogens. Rank the equilibrium constants for the three reactions from largest to smallest.