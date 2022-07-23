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Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.16 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 29a
Chapter 16, Problem 29a

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium. a. CH3OH(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 2 H2(g)

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1. The given reaction is CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) with Kp = 2.26⨉10^4. The reaction in part a is the reverse of the given reaction. In the reverse reaction, the equilibrium constant is the reciprocal of the original equilibrium constant. So, for the reaction CH3OH(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 2 H2(g), the equilibrium constant Kp' = 1/Kp.
2. To determine whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium, compare the value of Kp' to 1. If Kp' > 1, the products are favored. If Kp' < 1, the reactants are favored.
3. Since Kp' is the reciprocal of Kp, and Kp is greater than 1, Kp' will be less than 1.
4. Therefore, for the reaction CH3OH(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 2 H2(g), the reactants will be favored at equilibrium because Kp' < 1.
5. In summary, to solve problems like this, first determine the relationship between the given reaction and the reaction of interest. Then, use this relationship to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction of interest. Finally, compare the equilibrium constant to 1 to determine whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the partial pressures of gases involved in the reaction. A larger Kp value indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a smaller Kp suggests that reactants are favored.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium, guiding us in understanding whether reactants or products will be favored.
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Reaction Direction and Equilibrium

The direction of a reaction at equilibrium can be determined by comparing the equilibrium constant (Kp) of the forward and reverse reactions. If Kp for the forward reaction is greater than 1, products are favored; if less than 1, reactants are favored. In this case, calculating Kp for the reverse reaction allows us to predict the favored side at equilibrium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When this reaction comes to equilibrium, will the concentrations of the reactants or products be greater? Does the answer to this question depend on the initial concentrations of the reactants and products? A(g)+B(g) ⇌ 2 C(g) Kc = 1.4⨉10-5

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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)

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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

c. 2 CH3OH(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g)

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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

b. 1/2 CO(g) + H2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CH3OH(g)

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Textbook Question

H2 and I2 are combined in a flask and allowed to react according to the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) Examine the figures (sequential in time) and answer the questions: a. Which figure represents the point at which equilibrium is reached?

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Textbook Question

Ethene (C2H4) can be halogenated by this reaction: C2H4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ C2H4X2(g) where X2 can be Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), or I2 (purple). Examine the three figures representing equilibrium concentrations in this reaction at the same temperature for the three different hal- ogens. Rank the equilibrium constants for the three reactions from largest to smallest.

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