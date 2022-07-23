Textbook Question
Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. a. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g) K = [H2][S2]/[H2S]
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Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. a. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g) K = [H2][S2]/[H2S]
When this reaction comes to equilibrium, will the concentrations of the reactants or products be greater? Does the answer to this question depend on the initial concentrations of the reactants and products? A(g)+B(g) ⇌ 2 C(g) Kc = 1.4⨉10-5
Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. b. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) K = [CO][Cl2]/[COCl2]